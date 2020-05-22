As the world masks up in response to COVID-19, some local folks are making sure Salida’s statues model safe practices by putting face coverings on artwork throughout town.
Some of the pieces sporting face coverings would have been present in Salida during the 1918 outbreak of Spanish influenza.
The Spanish flu pandemic hit Salida in September 1918, and the city was not fully open again until March 1919, after a second wave of the disease struck in December.
