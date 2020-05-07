Salida City Council is in initial discussions about how it should distribute the Business Emergency Relief Grant Program to local small businesses.
Remaining money in the Economic Development Fund would be considered an initial investment. During council’s Monday work session, Mayor P.T. Wood said if money was initially generated from the fund, it could pay dividends similar to the way the Chaffee County Community Foundation Emergency Response Fund grew exponentially from its opening $25,000 donation from the city.
City Administrator Drew Nelson said they have been observing what neighboring areas have been doing about local business relief. Gunnison recently launched a small business grant program funded with $250,000 from its general fund. Grand County’s community foundation awarded $430,000 to more than 200 businesses.
Nelson said after reviewing the budget and money in the Economic Development Fund, they determined there is roughly $70,000 to $80,000 in unallocated funds.
“That money will not go very far,” he said.
Councilman Dan Shore said they should be urgent in their approach. While he said earlier in a COVID-19 financial update segment that “it’s belt-tightening time” regarding budget, he said he believes local small businesses are the “engine” of Salida’s sales tax growth.
“I don’t think many of these business owners have the luxury of waiting around and allowing us to be cautious,” Shore said. “I think a lot of them are in crisis mode right now. And in many cases, some of them aren’t going to be able to hang around too much longer.”
City Treasurer Merrell Bergin agreed with Shore, saying that if something is not rolled out within the next 30 to 45 days, “it probably wouldn’t do much good.”
“We’re already starting to see vacancies downtown just walking around this week,” Bergin said.
Nelson said there are two potential options: a city-administered assistance fund for local small businesses and mirroring the Emergency Response Fund model for businesses instead of individuals. The latter option would be more applicable to the county as a whole.
Funding would not affect non-sales-tax-generating businesses. It would primarily go to assisting lodging businesses, restaurants and bars. Bergin said individual grants sent out by Chaffee County Community Foundation have been largely skewed toward hospitality and personal services.
Bergin began discussions with Finance Director Aimee Tihonovich about how much it would take for funding to have any real effect on businesses. He said from a legal standpoint this is essentially a refund of taxes.
City staff is asking for feedback from Salida Business Alliance, Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, Chaffee County Economic Development Corp. and other organizations.
