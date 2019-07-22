A months-long Colorado Parks and Wildlife investigation of a private hunting ranch near Dinosaur in northwest Colorado resulted in conviction of the ranch owner on a charge of importing prohibited sheep.
Vernal, Utah, resident Michael Gates, 34, owner of DJ Rams LLC, pleaded guilty to the charge June 19 in a Rio Blanco County courtroom, a CPW press release reported.
He received a one-year deferred judgment sentence for possession of prohibited, non-native sheep. In addition, he must pay fines and court costs totaling more than $1,400 and perform 60 hours of public service.
He was also assessed 5 suspension points against his hunting and fishing privileges. In the future, he must comply with all CPW and Colorado Department of Agriculture inspections and requirements or risk additional fines and the potential loss of his operation.
Officers said Gates illegally imported and possessed several exotic sheep species for his clients to hunt, including Mouflon sheep hybrids, Texas Dall sheep and Painted Desert sheep, all prohibited in Colorado.
“Based on our investigation, Mr. Gates knew these sheep were prohibited but that did not stop him,” wildlife officer Nate Martinez said. “He decided to risk the health of our native wildlife and local domestic sheep simply for profit.”
Wildlife officials said the prohibition is needed to protect native wildlife from hybridization with non-native species, avert the potential spread of disease to native sheep populations and prevent severe damage to habitat.
“If they had escaped, these prohibited sheep could all survive in Colorado’s harsh climate,” Martinez said. “The disease issue is a major concern, as well as the potential impacts to native habitat and all of the native species that depend on it.”
Martinez said the biggest threat would be to the native population of Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep within nearby Dinosaur National Monument and to domestic sheep within neighboring sheep-grazing allotments.
Officers learned of the illegal sheep last summer after wildlife officers received a tip from an informant who had seen a social media post featuring the illegal sheep Gates had brought to the ranch.
To anonymously provide information about a wildlife violation, contact Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648. Rewards are available if the information leads to an arrest or conviction.
