A man in today’s culture is not your grandfather’s man.
“Humanity, for the last approximately 12,000 years, has been living under patriarchal rule, which, in many ways, is a stark contrast to the balance required for life to thrive on this planet,” said Peter Cedergren, a license professional counselor and owner of Reintegration Counseling LLC.
“All humans have both male and female qualities, and men have been taught to suppress feminine qualities that include nurturing, intuition and compassion.”
As an introduction to a men’s group that will explore these issues, he will offer a free talk and question-and-answer session, about 45 minutes long, at 10 a.m. Feb. 29 at his office in Suite 131, 7405 W. U.S. 50.
“For centuries, men have been locked into predominantly defining themselves as tough, rugged and unfeeling,” he said. “Patriarchy has been hellbent on dominating the planet. Now the way men define themselves is being thrown into question and many of us don’t understand the change that is happening.
“The news is full of issues like sexual abuse by people who are icons and problems with sustaining the environment. How did this mess come about? What is needed to understand so we can then embrace the change in order to nurture and connect with others?”
Goal of the weekly men’s group is to raise awareness and then give men a space to get in touch with their feelings in a place where they can talk about what’s important to them – deeper things than just sports and weather.
“For example, I also do work with sex offenders, and this ‘tough guy’ stuff can lead to offending,” Cedergren said. “Men are locked in to defining themselves as tough and unfeeling and women are taught to define men in the same way. That is changing. The group will be about defining a man in today’s world.”
Following the free introductory talk, the men’s group will meet once a week, providing men with an opportunity to connect with others and form a genuine community.
“We’re all in such a hurry anymore, this will make it possible to get to know people, express who you are and trust that you can talk about things in a confidential space,” Cedergren said. “It’s not therapy, but it is therapeutic.”
His focus on men’s issues stems from his own background. While in high school, he said, he was always looking for that older, wiser man who could help him understand why he was here and what’s important. It seemed like everyone around him was superficial.
He went on to work for IBM for 12 years, became a licensed massage therapist in Virginia for six years, led diversity workshops in the late 1990s and finally went on to grad school to earn a master’s degree in contemplative psychotherapy at Naropa University, graduating in 2008.
He worked with survivors of torture and war from Middle Eastern and African countries and at a halfway house in Boulder for four years.
He and his wife loved Salida, and he started out as a case worker here with the Department of Human Services and has been in private practice five years.
“When I got into my 50s I finally became the man I had been looking for in my younger years, and now I have the responsibility to be that mentor to other men,” Cedergren said. “I’ve come to a lot of understanding and I want to share.”
He can be reached at 303-319-2193, or for more information visit ReintegrationCounseling.org.
