Chaffee County commissioners will listen to reports and conduct a work session at 9 a.m. today in the commissioners meeting room at 104 Crestone Ave.
They are scheduled to hear from the Landfill Committee, meet as the County Board of Social Services to hear reports from the Department of Human Services and sit as the County Board of Health to hear reports from the Department of Public Health.
At 10:20 a.m. they are scheduled to hear from a report from the Department of Housing, followed by reports from the Building and Planning Department and Emergency Medical Services.
At 1 p.m. they will hear from Dominique Naccarato, Greater Arkansas River Nature Association executive director, and Melanie Roth, Chaffee County Heritage board member, who will talk about the Chaffee County Heritage Area and the Collegiate Peaks Scenic and Historic Byway update.
At 1:45 p.m. they are scheduled to hear a report from Jennifer Davis, county attorney.
Monday night meeting
The commissioners will meet with the Chaffee County Planning Commission from 4-5:30 p.m. today to prepare for drop-in meetings to allow the public to comment n the county’s comprehensive plan.
The meetings are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the former Watershed building, 410 E. Main St. in Buena Vista.
