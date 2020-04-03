As of Wednesday, the official U.S. census day, 34.5 percent of Chaffee County residents had self-responded to the 2020 census.
Of those, 32.8 percent of respondents used the internet to answer census questions.
Across Colorado the self-response rate stood at 44.1 percent, higher than the national figure of 41.3 percent.
Chaffee County’s municipalities stood at 42.4 percent in Salida, 23 percent in Buena Vista and 11.7 percent in Poncha Springs.
Chaffee County Commissioner Keith Baker said in an earlier video interview about the 2020 census, this year’s census numbers may be used to reconfigure the state’s congressional districts or even create a new district.
Chaffee County is in the 5th Congressional District, which had a self-response rate of 45.2 percent by Wednesday. The district includes Cañon City and Colorado Springs.
It is not too late to respond to the 2020 census. Visit 2020census.gov for instructions and other information.
