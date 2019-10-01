by Sam Klomhaus
Mail Staff Writer
Salida Parks and Recreation Director Mike “Diesel” Post recommended in a memo to Salida City Council that council vote against entering into a contract for the soaking pools project at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center because the price is too high.
Council is scheduled to vote today on whether to authorize a contract for about $1.8 million for the project.
The contract, put together by Diesslin Structures Inc., contains a guaranteed maximum price for construction of $1,798,669.20. The construction budget for the project is $800,000.
The final designs contained five small soaking pools and two lawn areas.
Post said he needs council’s direction on where to go from here with the project. Everyone involved thought they could get the project done for the budgeted amount, Post said, and a lot of factors could have contributed to the price being so high.
“We all want to find a way to make it happen,” Post said.
The city council meeting will start at 6 p.m. in council chambers at the Touber Building, 448 E. First St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.