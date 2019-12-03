The Colorado Nurses Foundation and Southeastern Colorado Area Health Education Center are accepting nominations until Jan. 15 for the annual Southeastern Colorado Regional Nightingale Luminary Awards.
The annual awards recognize exceptional working or retired registered nurses in southeastern Colorado who exemplify the spirit of the profession in the areas of advocacy, innovation and leadership, according to a press release.
Nominations can by made by health care professionals and community members.
The regional awards event will take place March 27 at Colorado State University-Pueblo. The state Nightingale Awards will be presented May 9 in Denver.
Submit applications online at coloradonursesfoundation.com. For questions and more information, call 719-544-7833.
Southeastern Colorado Area Health Education Center is taking nominations from Baca, Bent, Chaffee, Cheyenne, Crowley, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Lake, Las Animas, Otero, Park, Prowers, Pueblo and Teller counties.
