Proper care and feeding of batteries will be the topic of the next meeting of the Central Colorado UAS Club at 9 a.m. Saturday at Central Colorado Regional Airport in Buena Vista.
Taylor Albrecht, club president, wrote in an email that batteries are the lifeblood of most UAS activities, and it’s important to maximize their life and care for them safely.
Kevin Thonhoff, club member and Salida High School drone program instructor, will present the program.
“We would love to have you join us to find out what’s happening with this dynamic aviation club,” Albrecht wrote.
