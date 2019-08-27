With the growth of Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, one of the largest employers in the county, the question arises of how to attract and keep employees, especially with the challenge of finding affordable housing.
HRRMC CEO Bob Morasko said the facility is growing in services, which is the reason for the recent uptick in ads seeking employees for the hospital.
Many new employees need a place to live, but affordable living in Chaffee County is not easily come by.
Recently the hospital approved the installation of RV hookup stations in the hospital parking lot.
“We think that strategically the RV parking will assist with some housing concerns,” Morasko said.
“When we did our analysis, we found that over 20 employees were commuting here and working here with RVs,” he said.
In the middle of winter some parked out in the parking lot with no hookups. The Salida Hospital District board decided the hookups would provide those employees with an option to bring their RVs.
“Affordable housing does not really exist right now in Salida or Buena Vista, unless you get into a program, for which all the units are full from what I can see,” Morasko said
A number of hospital employees live outside the area, and many live east of Salida.
Some commute from as far away as Westcliffe, and a few come in from the Front Range, stay in their RVs and do their shifts.
“For example,” Morasko said, “we have an ICU nurse who comes in from Denver and does his three or four nights working the ICU, and basically he camps out while he’s here.”
Morasko said a lot of new employees would benefit from having the RV area instead of renting campsites, which in the summertime are either unavailable because of tourists or become extremely expensive.
HRRMC also has a lot of traveling staff to fill needs until a position can be permanently staffed, and in some of those situations the hospital pays for their motel and lodging, which, depending on the season, can become very expensive or even unavailable, so those travelers could use the RV area instead.
Affordable housing remains an ongoing challenge, however.
Morasko said HRRMC’s human resources department gets calls from people who have apartments for rent, and when there is an affordable apartment available, that information is passed on to employees who might be looking.
Landlords generally like to have hospital employees as renters because they tend to be stable and good renters, Morakso said.
He said he is sometimes amazed at the resiliency of the employees when it comes to housing.
The Salida Hospital District board does have some strategies in the background should they need to do something with affordable housing.
The board looked at an affordable housing option and some modular types of places but was unable to get a grant it applied for.
If the need to develop hospital employee housing does arise, it will probably be near U.S. 50, where the hospital owns 2 acres of land.
“But for now that is not on our strategic plan. However, we have the strategies to develop it if necessary,” Morasko said.
Other new developments, such as Two Rivers near U.S. 50 and Colo. 291, offer the possibility of easing the housing crunch.
There is a lot of building going on, Morasko said, so the hospital is just waiting and seeing on whether they need to “pull the trigger” and move ahead on employee housing.
Recruiting staff for HRRMC is not difficult, Morasko said.
He said people want to live in Salida, Buena Vista and the surrounding region, so compared to other places he has been, it’s much easier to recruit here, even with the housing prices.
Morasko also pointed to HRRMC’s compensation and benefits as being competitive.
Keeping employees can be an ongoing challenge, but Morasko said HRRMC’s turnover is less than the industry standard.
“Our turnover runs about 13 or 14 percent, and that’s monitored every month by the board and myself, and we do initiate strategies to address it if we see something happening within a department,” he said
Most of the hospital turnover involves employees in those jobs that tend be turnover-heavy, like housekeeping and dietary positions.
Those jobs have had an increase in turnover, Morasko said, and the hospital has implemented signing bonuses for those positions and a year ago initiated a certification.
“We’re the only hospital in the country that we are aware of that provides certification pay for environmental services,” he said.
Morasko said HRRMC tries to make sure that wages are competitive and to that end has changed who the hospital compares itself to when doing wage analyses.
The hospital used to compared itself to smaller rural hospitals but found wages were not competitive for attracting staff.
Now a mix of hospitals throughout Colorado, including some of the resort areas, is used for comparison, which Morasko said has resulted in some substantial pay increases for many employees.
Other benefits available to hospital staff include a REACH Air Medical membership, which covers medical air transport to the Front Range with no copay or deductible for employees or their family members.
With the new retail pharmacy due to come online this year, Morasko said the benefits package will be adjusted so that employees using the hospital retail pharmacy will receive a different tier level of copay, which will be lower than the other tier levels.
The overall goal, Morasko said, is to continue to grow and try to meet the demands and needs of the community at the highest level possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.