Ark-Valley Humane Society’s virtual Tails on the Trail is in its final lap this week, and donors can still sponsor participants in the event, which will wrap up Sunday.
To sponsor a participant, visit ark-valley.org/sponsor-participant.
Registered participants should use the hashtags #tailsonthetrail2020 and/or #arkvalleyhumanesociety on any social media posts of them running, walking or playing with their pets in order to be featured on AVHS’ Facebook and/or Instagram pages.
Pictures can be taken anywhere, including living rooms, parks, neighborhoods, hiking trails and backyards, a press release stated.
All registrants will be allowed to pick up their commemorative T-shirt and race bib after Sunday whenever it is safe to do so.
The registered participant who raises the most money will receive a Portero Backpack from Oveja Negra.
For more information call 719-395-2737.
