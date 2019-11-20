Kevin and Michele Busch recently competed in the inaugural NORRA 500 dirt bike race in Ensenada, Mexico, winning the 50+ Vintage Dudes category and finishing second overall among the bikers.
Once again, the duo was the only two-up team in the bike competition, competing with the solo riders.
“We gave it our all and are very proud of our accomplishment,” Michele said.
The two-day race, Oct. 10-13, was set on two different loops. The bikes raced one loop one day while the cars raced the other, and then they switched loops for the second day.
The duo, affectionately called “Dos Locos” by the Mexicans for racing two-up, was the fifth bike out on the first day.
“It was a beautiful day, and we were feeling good and the bike was running great,” Michele said.
There was also a race within the race on the first day, the Steel-It King of the Mountain race to Mike’s Sky Ranch, which was 20 miles long. They made it up the hill in 24 minutes while Gay Smith of Colorado Springs took first in 16 minutes in his buggy.
After the hill climb, Kevin and Michele were in the lead when they came to a locked gate. They stopped and decided what to do, and the No. 2 rider, Doug Smith, caught up to them. Eventually, Kevin decided to break the fence down. They let Smith go and chased him, eventually finishing five seconds behind him. They also had to share the last 20 miles with cars, getting passed by a buggy only to pass him later on.
On the second day, they were second bike out, behind Smith, and chased him through a pine forest.
“This was a beautiful ride, very tight, and since the cars ran this course the day before, we had many obstacles to avoid,” Michele said. “It was tough for me, and my legs were getting tired. This day was one of the toughest days of racing.”
The duo also had GPS problems, losing their unit and having to turn around to find it.
“Just having the road book to read our directions is tough,” Michele said. “Kevin worked so hard and really made no mistakes; it just cut into our time.”
They even raced through a forest fire burning just outside of Ensenada, which made them think of home. At the time, the duo had been evacuated from their home in Swissvale because of the Decker Fire.
The Dos Locos ended up finishing 7 minutes, 30 seconds behind Smith to take second overall, but they still won their category.
The Dos Locos have now raced five times in National Off Road Racing Association sanctioned events, placing first three times, second once and fourth once.
They also made it onto the inaugural NORRA 500 T-shirts for the event. Kevin and Michele were on the front and cars were on the back.
“(That was) very cool and such an honor for us,” Michele said.
While there, the Busches also donated clothing, food and toys to a battered women’s shelter.
“The Mexican people love the racers that come to the Baja,” Michele said. “I think many racers donate to the locals and help when they can.”
