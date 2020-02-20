The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum in Leadville has been selected to participate in the Museum Assessment Program (MAP), administered by the American Alliance of Museums.
MAP helps museums strengthen operations, plan for the future and meet standards through self-study and a site visit from an expert consultant, a press release stated.
The museum’s participation is made possible through funding provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
The museum will conduct a MAP Board Leadership assessment in an effort to improve the board of directors’ understanding of its responsibilities to the nonprofit organization, analyze the board’s current composition and advise on ways it can become more diverse.
The MAP Assessment Team will consist of two museum staff members and five board members.
“Studies have shown America’s museums to be among the country’s most trusted and valued institutions. MAP is designed to make them even better,” Laura Lott, president of American Alliance of Museums, said.
Since its creation in 1981, the MAP program has served more than 5,000 museums. For more information, visit aam-us.org/map.
