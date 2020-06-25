Salida gets new batting cage

by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
The baseball fields at Marvin Park have a new facility for the community to use: a new batting cage under construction that should be finished this week.
“It will give kids and their parents a place they can come work on hitting and keep their skills alive,” said Lee Lewis, Salida High School head baseball coach. “It’s a great addition to our field for kids to utilize so they don’t have to shag balls.”
The new batting cage will be 80 feet long, 16 feet wide and 14 feet tall. Lewis said they’ll be able to section the cage off so batters on one side can hit live pitches while players at the other end hit off a tee.
The new cage replaces one that used to be right off the highway, which Lewis said had been there “probably 30 years.”
“It needed a lot of work; to me, it was an eyesore,” the coach said. “It served its purpose, but it was time to replace it.”
He said the “state-of-the-art” batting cage being constructed should last “another 30 years.”
Lots of people and businesses contributed to build the new hitting cage, which cost $21,000, and improve the field. Lewis called the city of Salida his “most valuable player” for the work it has done on the field.
He also thanked Ron Mazzeo, First Colorado Land Office, Pinon Real Estate Group, Currents, Babes Marchase, High Country Bank, Salida Rotary Club, Morillon Music, Chaffee Tire, Scott Breunich, Jack Lee and the SHS booster club for financial support as well as Diesslin Structures Inc., Ace Hardware, Sherwin Williams and Brady’s West for donating materials and labor. Lewis said several others also donated smaller amounts and he wanted to thank them as well.
Taylor Fencing of Colorado Springs is building the new hitting cage, which will double as part of the field’s left field fence.
A new swinging gate in left field is also being installed, which will enable the “Big Bubba” backstop hitting cage to be easily rolled in and out of the field.
Lewis has also worked to improve the field’s infield and dugouts, in addition to other projects.
While the high school baseball team didn’t get to play on the revamped field this spring because its season was canceled due to COVID-19, Lewis and Buena Vista’s coaches put together a home-and-home series this summer.
Lewis said the games won’t be able to make up for the lost season, but it would help.
“The pandemic put us behind the eight ball, but this is going to help,” the coach said, adding that they’ve had to implement face mask and socially distancing to the game.
Salida is fielding a 15U and an 18U team and has about 32 kids out.
“It will be nice to get them out there and get them excited to play baseball,” Lewis said. “It’s always nice to get the kids out and do something they’re passionate about.”
Salida played Buena Vista Tuesday in Buena Vista. Salida’s 15U team won 12-6 and its 18U team won 7-4.
Salida played at Buena Vista Thursday, and next Tuesday and Thursday it will host Buena Vista at 5:30 and 7 p.m. at Marvin Park.
Buena Vista is hosting a tournament on July 8, 9 and 10, but Salida will play games at Marvin Park on July 8 and 9 before playing in BV on July 10. Salida will play Coal Ridge, Alamosa and St. Mary’s, Lewis said.
Salida will then host two more doubleheaders on July 14 and 16 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
“I’m proud of the kids and their parents,” Lewis said. “The future is definitely bright.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.