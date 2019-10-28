by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
James “Jaime” Stewart escaped from the Saguache County Jail Saturday evening and was still loose as of Sunday evening.
Saguache County Sheriff’s Capt. Ken Wilson said Stewart was let out of his cell to make a phone call. On his way back to the cell, Wilson said Stewart sprinted down the hallway, through the library and then kicked open a door to reach the exterior where he escaped. The incident happened between 7 and 7:30 p.m.
Within a block, Stewart had shed his orange top and within a couple more blocks he had taken off his orange pants. Stewart wasn’t naked, Wilson said, which had been rumored. After shedding those layers, Stewart still would have had his underwear and jail shoes.
Stewart, who is about 43 years old, is 6-1, 230 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Stewart was in jail on a probation violation charge and picked up a few more charges while incarcerated. Now he’s also being charged with felony escape and criminal mischief.
Wilson said Stewart has a history of “erratic violent behavior,” mostly for damaging things.
Anyone who has any information about Stewart’s whereabouts can call the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office at 719-655-2525, or they may call 911.
Wilson advised people not to approach Stewart because he is considered dangerous.
