Together Chaffee, the name given to an effort to update the Chaffee County Comprehensive Plan, will release a first draft of preliminary goals and strategies for public review on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The draft is the result of five months of effort collecting ideas and feedback from residents about their vision for the future of the county, according to a press release.
The draft will be unveiled at two public drop-in events: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday at 410 E. Main St., the former Watershed building, in Buena Vista.
Community members are invited to attend at any time between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. during those days to speak with the planning consultants, the county’s planning staff and planning commissioners to share their reactions to the initial findings, identify additional priorities for future county investments and comment on the first draft of land use maps.
The update to the comprehensive plan is the first project of a multiyear effort.
A second component is work identifying and prioritizing efforts to improve the county’s housing situation, a grant-funded collaboration between the county’s Office of Housing and Department of Public Health.
The final project will be updating the land use code to align with the comprehensive plan and other adopted county plans.
“This represents a significant step forward for our county. We have changed a lot since the last plan was adopted 20 years ago. The county commissioners, planning commissioners and staff are committed to a plan that will provide a clear vision and guidance for our county’s growth management and future investments,” Commissioner Keith Baker said.
“This is a big deal for us. We need to hear from as many residents as possible about what is important to them.”
One challenge for the comprehensive plan is to identify a shared vision that will ensure Chaffee County remains economically vibrant and creates opportunities for everyone, while also protecting the qualities that people love about living here.
Since June, residents have expressed both concerns and hopes about the county’s future. Based on an analysis completed by the planning consultants hired to facilitate the work, community input was organized into six themes that are to become the foundation for the comprehensive plan.
While still in draft form, these themes are: People and County Character, Attainable and Inclusive Housing, Connectivity and Mobility, Resilient and Sustainable Environment, Jobs and Economy, and Growth and Land Use. Under each of these themes are goals and strategies for action that are the focus of the public feedback sessions.
“Guiding future growth and the regulation of development are the commonly recognized objectives of a comprehensive plan, but there’s more to it than that,” Commissioner Greg Felt said.
“A good plan will guide investments in roads and infrastructure, provision of community services and allocation of funding for goals like affordable housing, wildfire mitigation and protection of our natural resources. It should establish priorities but also speak to the trade-offs between potentially conflicting solutions.”
County Planning Manager Jon Roorda said, “We are working hard to assess our strengths and challenges as we look toward the future. Through Together Chaffee we can build a strong foundation to guide decision making consistent with the future we all want.
“This needs to be a regional vision that respects our common values while supporting the pursuit of opportunities that will increase the prosperity and resilience for our county.
Roorda stressed that the drafts are not final. “We hope everyone takes the time to let us know whether this plan is headed in the right direction and how we can make it better,” he said. “We cannot do this without the community.”
To learn more about Together Chaffee, visit together.chaffeecounty.org or follow the project at facebook.com/togetherchaffeecounty.
