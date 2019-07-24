by Sam Klomhaus
Mail Staff Writer
The Chaffee County Childcare Initiative estimates that Jan. 1 will be the opening date for a day care facility at the old Poncha Springs schoolhouse.
The Poncha Springs Board of Trustees unanimously approved during its Monday meeting a lease agreement for the schoolhouse with the group for five years at $250 per month.
Renovations will need to be completed before the child care initiative can make the day care center fully operational.
According to a memo from Town Administrative Officer Brian Berger to the board, the Chaffee County Childcare Initiative has secured about $115,000 in grant funding to go toward the building.
Initially, Poncha Springs residents will have an advantage when applying for spots at the center.
Trustee Dean Edwards said the lease process went the way the board directed.
Public Works Supervisor Bret Collyer announced his resignation at the meeting.
In his resignation letter, Collyer, who has been involved with Poncha Springs in some capacity since 2006, said his last day will likely be in mid-September, and he offered to stay on to oversee the water system until a suitable replacement can be found and trained.
Collyer said he just has too many irons in the fire and must take care of some family matters, and his departure isn’t because of any problems with anyone in Poncha Springs.
In other business, trustees:
• Approved a special event permit for the Chaffee County Fair (Mayor Ben Scanga recused himself), a special event permit for the Chaffee County Democrats’ annual picnic and a liquor license for LaGree’s Food Store.
• Continued a public hearing for a variance request at Spartan Heights lots 9 and 10 because the applicant was not present.
• Approved a variance request at 501 Angelo Lane.
• Approved the Chaffee County re-entry plan for emergencies.
• Passed an ordinance requiring defined “no parking” areas near fire hydrants.
• Approved signage for the Anytime Fitness franchise slated to go into the commercial section of the Tailwind Village development.
• Brainstormed future capital projects, which included hot springs planning/feasibility, pedestrian and trail improvements, a parks and open space comprehensive plan, a ditch management plan and a walking/traffic study.
• Approved a request for water service at 10373 Hutchinson Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.