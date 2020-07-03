Salida’s Independence Day festivities will look a little different this year with events designed to have some fun, but with health precautions in mind.
Salida Fire Department has not yet announced a decision about fireworks, but Salida Business Alliance announced Monday the theme of this year’s Independence Day celebration is “Mas(k)querade” and features four family-friendly events:
• A mask and costume contest will allow participants to flaunt their mask (and costume too).
To be eligible to win, take a photo of mask and/or costume and tag @salidabusinessalliance on Facebook or Instagram to be entered.
Prizes will be awarded to winners.
• Chalk Art: 2-4 p.m. at Alpine Park.
Folks can enjoy a walk around the park and take in the creativity that Salida has to offer.
Final chalk artwork will be completed by 4 p.m.
To register, chalk art creators can send their name and contact information to SBAsalida@gmail.com. Space is limited.
Each chalk artist will be put on the creator list and given complimentary chalk and a goodie bag for participation.
• Stationary Mas(k)querade Parade: 4-6 p.m. at Thonhoff Park, across from the county courthouse on Crestone Avenue.
Unique times call for unique ideas. Spectators can join the Mas(k)querade Parade fun by dressing up in a mask and costume, and prizes will be awarded to both parade participants and spectators.
The stationary parade, complete with floats and decorated vehicles, will be parked at the park, and spectators can make their way around the parade to see the fun.
For complete details and to enter the parade, visit salidabusinessalliance.org or email SBAsalida@gmail.com.
• Lights with Bikes: 9 p.m. at the caboose in the parking lot at the end of F Street.
Under the nearly full moon, Lights with Bikes will feature a parade of illuminated bikes and bikers riding through town.
Bikes, skates, skateboards and other people-powered transportation are welcome to participate.
No cars or walking participants will be allowed.
No registration is required.
• Fireworks: At approximately 9:30 the Salida Fire Department will launch a full fireworks display from Tenderfoot Mountain.
Spiral Drive on Tenderfoot Mountain will be closed at the gate to all traffic; vehicle, bike, walking, etc. on July 4th. Please be aware that biking trails crossing Spiral Drive on Tenderfoot will be closed as well to ensure the safety of all involved.
Individuals who are sensitive to loud noises, or that have pets, should prepare accordingly. Viewers are encouraged to follow social distancing and wear a mask around others.
Mail News Editor Brian McCabe contributed to this story.
