A Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center employee tested positive for COVID-19 following a trip outside the county, the hospital announced Friday in a press release.
The employee was tested at Tuesday’s joint HRRMC and Chaffee County Public Health free community testing clinic.
HRRMC stated the infection was not the result of a hospital-acquired exposure.
The employee was and continues to be completely asymptomatic and sought testing as a precautionary measure after returning to the community.
The positive test result was received Thursday evening.
HRRMC stated although the employee worked regular shifts at the hospital last week before being notified of the test results on Thursday, the employee wore masks and gloves as personal protective equipment and followed strict social distancing guidelines at all times, had limited contact with patients and colleagues and was determined to have had no prolonged exposure to or close contact with any patients or colleagues during work hours.
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the risk of transmission of the virus from this employee to patients and other employees is regarded as low under these circumstances, the hospital reported.
The employee is currently quarantined and will not be allowed to return to work until undergoing two negative COVID-19 tests, per CDC guidelines.
Those tests were scheduled for Friday and today.
Contact tracing efforts are being coordinated between HRRMC and Chaffee County Public Health, with Public Health conducting contact tracing of all individuals the employee was in contact with during travel outside the community and since returning to the community, and HRRMC’s occupational health team managing the contact tracing process internally for hospital employees who had any contact with the employee.
HRRMC CEO Bob Morasko said in the release,“This employee’s exposure occurred outside of the hospital and community, and testing occurred through Public Health.
“Since March, HRRMC has tested a total of 60 symptomatic employees, and all 60 of those symptomatic employees tested negative.
“This employee has been vigilant throughout the pandemic in following CDC and (state health department) guidelines on wearing (personal protective equipment) and social distancing, and although asymptomatic, sought to be tested as a precaution.
“The exposure did not occur at the hospital, but we are ensuring every employee and patient the COVID-positive employee came in contact with is made aware and properly assessed,” he said.
