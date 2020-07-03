While the FIBArk Tenderfoot Hill Climb will still be held, at 4 p.m. Aug. 6, there will be some changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Only 50 runners will be allowed to register, and they will run the race with staggered starts.
Registration opens at 8 a.m. Saturday. Sign up at the Salida Rec webpage, salidarec.com.
Racers will start at First and F Streets, leaving at 3 minute intervals, racing up Tenderfoot and back to the start line.
Racers are asked to show up no more than 10 minutes prior to their start time.
Spectators are discouraged, but friends and family may watch from dispersed locations, using current public health guidelines for social distancing and wearing a face mask.
For more information contact Ryan Weigman at 719-539-6738.
