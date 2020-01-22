Representatives from three organizations updated Salida City Council on projects during a work session Tuesday before council’s regular meeting.
Diesel Post, city parks and recreation director, discussed the Salida Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails (PROST) master plan. Post asked council to look over the document to get their final thoughts, critiques and improvements.
Council and Post plan to review the master plan Feb. 5 or 6. Post suggested making it a consent agenda item for council’s Feb. 18 regular meeting.
Zech Papp, manager of Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field, updated council on airport projects and current status. He said the airport was not selected for a Federal Aviation Administration supplemental grant, but it is still in the running for $7.5 million.
In 2019, Salida Airport bought a new tractor and mower, chose an engineering consulting firm, repaired fences, bought a new credit card reader for its fuel farm and replaced and repaired spill buckets.
The airport saw a record year for fuel sales, some of which can be attributed to the Decker Fire. In 2015 it sold less than 20,000 gallons of fuel, in 2016 it sold 25,000 gallons, and in 2019 it sold 61,000 gallons.
Salida Airport received a $600,000 grant from the Airport Improvement Program last summer. After additional support from Chaffee County, Salida and Colorado Department of Transportation, the grant was worth $687,000.
Papp announced the 2020 Air Show will take place July 11, but no performers have been booked yet.
Rachel Pokrandt, Colorado Mountain College vice president and campus dean, updated council on the college’s new campus in Salida. The college is in the process of completing a storefront location at 202 N. F St. and is about one month away from being fully functional and open every day.
The Salida campus needs to fill additional staff positions including associate dean for academic and student affairs, enrollment services specialist and math faculty. CMC hopes to begin classes by fall 2021.
Pokrandt said they want to embed themselves in the community.
“We want to prove to you that we will add value to your community and will have a positive impact,” she said.
City council committee representatives discussed who is attending what meetings on behalf of the city. City Administrator Drew Nelson said all meetings have been covered. He volunteered to attend meetings on behalf of council members.
Because extra time was available, Eileen Rogers made a presentation in which she cited multiple articles showing international examples of minimizing carbon footprints. She urged council to move Salida toward becoming a carbon-neutral city, even if it has to lead the way.
Councilman Harald Kasper said the state of Colorado has committed to being entirely renewable by 2040. He said at bare minimum Salida should commit to this goal.
