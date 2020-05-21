Members of the Chaffee County event industry met online Tuesday with Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom to learn about the status of events under public health orders from the state and county.
Carlstrom told event organizers the current order still sets a limit of 10 people at an event with appropriate social distancing.
She said if cases of COVID-19 continue to remain static, the model being followed suggests that, starting May 1, after about eight weeks the order could be extended to gatherings of 25-50 people with appropriate precautions.
That could happen around the beginning of July, she said.
By the end of August, further extensions to groups of up to 250 may be possible.
However, she cautioned, “We’re not out of the woods yet.”
Several public events, including FIBArk and the Seven Peaks concert, have been canceled due to COVID-19 precautions and limits on group sizes imposed by public health orders.
Private events, such as weddings, anniversary parties and other celebrations, have also been put on hold.
Those kinds of events bring business to local venues such as Salida SteamPlant and hotels and resorts.
Carlstrom said it is difficult to put a date on forthcoming changes because many variables come into play.
She said Chaffee County has filed for a variance from the state public health order to lift some restrictions, including those for restaurants, places of worship, gyms and fitness centers, recreational facilities such as campgrounds and RV parks, outfitters and guiding services, outdoor hot springs and Salida’s bowling alley.
She said Public Health expects to hear in the next few days whether the variance request has been approved, denied or approved with stipulations.
Gov. Jared Polis is expected to make an announcement Monday about next steps for the state in its gradual reopening.
The state public health order now in effect runs until Tuesday.
Chaffee County’s public health order, which supersedes that of the state, runs until May 31, which will give local officials some time to issue the county’s own new order.
