by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Suzanne Morphew, 49, of Maysville was reported missing one month ago Wednesday.
Morphew reportedly went for a bike ride on May 10, Mother’s Day, and never returned.
Since then local, state and federal investigators have followed up on hundreds of tips and conducted a number of searches in an effort to locate her, a press release from Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Bureau of Investigations stated.
The sheriff’s office is being assisted by the CBI and FBI in the case.
To date, the release stated, countless interviews have been conducted and approximately 500 tips have been called in to a designated tip line in the investigation.
Law enforcement has conducted 10 large-scale searches throughout the county.
Investigators conducted a community canvass Wednesday in the county to contact residents and others to not only share information about Morphew’s disappearance, but also to focus on obtaining any new information in her case.
Nearly two dozen members of law enforcement participated in the effort.
The sheriff’s office said it will release information related to the investigation as it becomes available.
The public is asked to continue to report any information about the case by calling the tip line at 719-312-7530.
