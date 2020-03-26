Trout Unlimited reports a successful outcome for the Monarch Pass Gravel Mine project that the group finished just before snow started flying.
In an effort to improve the watershed of the upper South Arkansas River, Trout Unlimited joined forces with several organizations and businesses to reduce sediment load in the upper watershed.
The project took place next to Monarch Mountain, accessed via Old Monarch Pass and a Forest Service road.
Jason Willis, Colorado abandoned mine land program manager with Trout Unlimited, said they have other projects in mind but started with this one because it was “low-hanging fruit.”
“The problem the (U.S. Forest Service) identified is in the Monarch ponds; they have to dredge out the sediment,” Willis said. “We’re trying to help reduce the sediment in the upper watershed.”
Willis said sediment can make streams and rivers wider and shallower, in turn increasing their temperature and reducing oxygen.
He also said the existing sedimentation problem in the upper watershed due to decomposing granitic soils has only been exacerbated by the issue of large-scale tree mortality caused by spruce and bark beetle epidemics.
The roughly 2-acre project on what is believed to be an old gravel mine abutting the ski area involved three main ways to reduce sediment load.
To help keep sediment out, the land was regraded, around 30 structures known as “check dams” were built, and soil amendments and seeds were also laid down to promote revegetation of native vegetation in the area.
Amendments included compost and fertilizer to help a native seed mix from Coaldale, containing between eight and 12 native grasses and forbs, grow and hold the ground together. Willis said he first installed some test plots to determine what would grow best in the environment.
“We got everything down and then it snowed a day later, which is perfect,” Willis said. “It’s ideal to get snow on it right after you’re done seeding.” The snow, he said, not only helps kick-start the growing process, it also protects the seeds from hungry birds.
Check dams, meanwhile, filled in erosional gullies to reduce flowing sediment’s velocity.
“There were a bunch of erosional gullies pumping sediment into water on the site,” Willis said. “We eliminated the pathways.”
Before the project became a reality, however, TU had to enlist the help of lots of partners.
TU began by discussing possible improvements with the U.S. Forest Service in Salida.
After getting Forest Service approval, TU began working with Arkansas River Watershed Collaborative to include the Monarch Gravel Mine project in an application for the Watershed Supply Reserve Fund grant that the Colorado Water Conservation Board manages. After the successful application, the project was still $20,000 short.
To help fill the funding gap, TU got the National Forest Foundation involved in the project, since work was taking place completely on public lands. TU was then able to apply for funds through the foundation’s Ski Conservation Program, which was working with Monarch Mountain ski area as a partner for the first time.
Support from local TU Collegiate Peaks Anglers Chapter and partnerships with Freeport-McMoRan and Newmont Mining covered the rest of the project’s $83,000 price tag.
Willis said they have consistent funding from some mining companies and using that private money helped them get matching public funds.
Frontier Environmental Services won the project’s bid, but Willis and project manager Tanner Banks also helped with manual labor on the three-week project.
When the snow melts, they’ll be able to confirm how well the project worked.
“We’re hoping to see a good bit of vegetation growing; it was pretty barren before,” Willis said.
