A pickup truck hauling a trailer ended up in Trout Creek Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of U.S. 24 and CR 307.
Steven Nary, 42, was the driver of the truck, which was half submerged in the water, according to a Colorado State Patrol report.
Troopers received the call at 2:16 p.m. and responded to the scene, where a citation was issued to Nary.
Heavy towing equipment was needed to haul the vehicle from the creek.
