Salida Parks and Recreation Director Mike “Diesel” Post said he expects updated draft plans for Marvin Park and Centennial Park in the next week or two.
Consulting firm 110 Percent is working on the draft plans as part of the city’s Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails master plan.
Marvin Park is underutilized, Post said, and it’s inefficient to have baseball fields at that site. The draft designs currently include a multiuse field, a boat put-in and enhanced trails.
Those designs came from public input at a previous open house, Post said. They’re being updated taking into account feedback from the most recent open house, which was held Sept. 19. He said what goes in Marvin Park depends on what the community wants.
The feedback from the first open house indicated residents wanted bathrooms, river access, improved trails and a multiuse field at the site, Post said.
Removing the ballfields from Marvin Park is contingent upon finding a home for them elsewhere, Post said.
At Centennial Park, Post said, residents indicated they wanted bathrooms, an outdoor hot springs pool and a community recreation center. Those are all included in the current draft plans, as is a splash pad and a skate park.
The plans have generated a ton of feedback from the community, Post said, so it’s difficult to say what the new versions will include.
Post said they need to take into account usage of the city’s other spaces, such as Vandaveer Ranch and Riverside Park.
They need to take pressure off Riverside Park, Post said.
“I’m loving that we’re talking about what we want from our parks,” Post said.
