As Monarch Mountain begins the second phase of its vegetation management project to remove pine beetle infested trees, the resort and U.S. Forest Service recently reviewed public safety on trails that run through the ski area.
The Continental Divide National Scenic Trail and the Collegiate West-Section of the Colorado Trail both run through Monarch’s special use permitted area. A short portion of the trails also passes directly through zones that will have timber and helicopter removal work occurring during this phase of the project, which is set to begin Thursday.
Due to concern for public safety, people traveling on the trails will be rerouted during this phase, from Thursday to Sept. 30, Scott Pressly, Monarch vice president of mountain operations, said.
The reroute will add about 1.5 miles. It will involve traveling west of the ski area along Old Monarch Pass Road and the summit of Old, Old Monarch Pass.
The closed portion is 1.58 miles long while the reroute is 3.16 miles.
The alternate route will be signed and flagged to help people find it and avoid the timber operations.
