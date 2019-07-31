Expenses in all nine of Salida’s budget funds are tracking below budget through May, according to a city financial report, although most of the costs for capital improvement projects have not come to bear.
“Expenses for larger capital projects tend to hit at once, and the majority of those budgeted costs have not yet been incurred,” the report states.
The report is divided into five categories: general fund, water fund, wastewater fund, streets fund and “other,” which includes the capital improvement fund, lodging tax fund, conservation trust fund, SteamPlant fund and economic development fund.
The general, water, wastewater and streets funds make up 82 percent of the budget, according to the report.
Revenues and expenses were compared to what the numbers would be if the budget were evenly distributed throughout the year.
“Revenues are tracking nicely with the budget, especially considering how the heavy revenue-generating months are the summer months,” the report states.
Finance Director Aimee Tihonovich said water use usually goes up in summer, and grant revenue for projects in the water fund follows the projects, so the city hasn’t seen any revenue on that end yet this year.
The general fund had revenues of $2,849,269 and expenses of $2,931,748 through May, compared to $2,946,076 and $3,216,940, respectively, in the evenly spread budget.
For the water fund, revenues were $839,641 and expenditures were $531,817. In the evenly spread budget, revenues would be $1,122,729 and expenditures would be $905,961.
Revenues for the wastewater fund were $884,281 and expenditures were $789,118, compared to evenly spread numbers of $774,655 and $1,155,005, respectively.
The streets fund had revenues of $842,854 and expenditures of $228,157, compared to $1,007,565 and $1,059,585, respectively, evenly spread.
For the rest of the funds, revenues were $589,880 through May and expenditures were $658,276. Evenly spread, revenues would be $758,732 and expenditures would be $1,555,966.
City Administrator Drew Nelson said the “evenly spread” numbers shouldn’t be taken as a literal interpretation of where the budget should be, rather a number to use for high-level comparisons.
Nelson said the city is looking at other ways to distribute the budget in these reports.
City staff has no significant concerns about the city’s financial picture, the report states.
The full report can be viewed at cityofsalida.com/wp-content/uploads/May-2019-City-Council-budget-tracking-report.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.