by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Chaffee County commissioners will consider three heritage water exemption resolutions during their meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave.
The first will be for the Centerville Ranch, exempting the well on a 5.205-acre lot, which holds the existing historical buildings, while dividing out a 903.6-acre lot for possible future development and a conservation easement.
The McConaghy heritage water subdivision exemption resolution will divide 59.78 acres into two lots of 57.21 and 2.57 acres at 11100 CR 194.
The Wilson-Dulbecco heritage water subdivision exemption resolution will divide 36.52 acres, at 13250 CR 353, Buena Vista, into a 33.52-acre lot and a second 3-acre lot.
The commissioners will consider a resolution for the JLS/town of Ponach Springs subdivision exemption for public benefit, which will create a 0.06-acre outlot to be used as a possible backup well for the town’s water system.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Sheriff’s report.
• A request from Chaffee County Childcare Initiative for a waiver on the commercial permit fee.
• Appointment of a Colorado Counties Inc. 2019 legislative committee member.
• Continued discussion on policies and procedures.
Commissioners may also adjourn to executive session to receive legal advice and an update on potential opioid class-action litigation.
Special meeting Wednesday
Commissioners will conduct a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds for the public hearing and possible vote on the Centerville Ranch major subdivision preliminary plan – Phase 1.
The proposal is to subdivide the remainder tract of the Centerville Ranch heritage water subdivision exemption, 903.6 acres, into 62 lots, ranging from 2.1 acres to 10 acres.
The excluded area and lots 63-1,320 are within an area subject to a conservation easement option agreement with the Central Colorado Conservancy.
The Planning Commission unanimously approved the plan during a special meeting Aug. 21.
