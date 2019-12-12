Gov. Jared Polis has selected John Scanga of Ault and Joan Shoemaker of Parker to join the Colorado Beef Council board of directors.
Both Parker and Scanga have extensive personal and familial histories with the Colorado livestock and meat industry.
Both will serve four-year terms on the board, with a maximum of two terms, which will entail aiding in promotion, research and education efforts to help increase the demand for beef.
Scanga was raised in several locations throughout Central Colorado and has frequently visited his family’s ranching operation in Salida since junior high.
He received bachelor’s master’s and doctoral degrees from Colorado State University in the 1990s. He eventually became an assistant professor and meat lab manager until 2008. He joined IEH Laboratories and Consulting Group as well as Elanco Animal Health, where he worked as an associate senior technical consultant.
Scanga currently works as vice president of quality assurance for Meyer Natural Foods. His duties include making sure products are safe, high quality and comply with regulations.
He will be the first member of his family to serve as a board director. He is in the processor/distributor seat.
Scanga said he hopes to use his scientific and pharmaceutical background from CSU as a means to provide an alternative perspective in discussions. He said he is enthusiastic to represent the processing sector and make sure funds are used efficiently.
Shoemaker’s family has a long history of raising cattle and being involved with the beef industry. They own Bunk House Burgers in Cañon City, and Shoemaker acts in a legislative role for the Colorado CattleWomen’s Association.
Shoemaker serves in the beef processor/marketer seat.
Polis also reappointed Robbie LeValley from Hotchkiss, owner of Homestead Meats, to an additional term on the board. LeValley also serves in the beef processor/marketer seat.
The Colorado Beef Council began as a self-promotion organization in 1965. It is funded by acquiring $1 per head of beef on all cattle sold in the state. The council will retain half of every dollar collected for state-level programs and forward the other half to the Cattlemen’s Beef Board for national-level programs.
Board members listen to project proposals and vote whether or not to fund them. One of the projects involves providing educational programs for elementary and middle school students, such as lessons in cooking and nutrition.
Todd Inglee, executive director of the Colorado Beef Council, said he looks forward to seeing how the new directors will contribute in future discussions.
“I’m really excited to have them work with us,” Inglee said. “They both have a large family history with the industry, and they already understand their roles after two board meetings.”
Chairwoman Sallie Miller of Briggsdale also said she expects great results from their involvement.
“The industry knowledge and experience Joan, John and Robbie have to share is tremendous, and their input will be valuable as we continue to create and implement programs to build beef demand,” Miller said. “We appreciate their commitment and look forward to their contributions to CBC efforts on behalf of the beef industry.”
Shoemaker and Scanga both had to engage in a lengthy process to be selected. They applied midsummer and had to be nominated by industry organizations. They then underwent evaluations and background checks from the governor’s office.
Scanga found out he would be strongly considered by Polis in early October after Inglee told him a board position would be opening up.
