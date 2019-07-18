Envision Chaffee County encourages local residents concerned about recreation growth to sign up for a new project that lets volunteers monitor impacts to natural resources and outdoor experiences.
The Recreation Impacts Monitoring System (RIMS) was developed by the Colorado Mountain Club for Envision Recreation in Balance to map and monitor the county’s recreation system and manage it into the future, a press release stated.
The system includes a smartphone application that allows trained volunteers to record and geotag on-the-ground impacts within the county.
Volunteers can attend one of four training sessions, where they will download the app on their devices, learn how to use it and receive information about the dispersed camping focus areas.
Training sessions are scheduled for:
- July 20, 10 a.m. to noon, Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave.
- July 24, 6-8 p.m., Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St.
- July 25, 6-8 p.m., Poncha Springs Town Hall.
- Aug. 10, 10 a.m. to noon, Buena Vista Community Center.
To register, visit cmc.org/app.
Monitoring this summer is focused on popular areas such as fourteener trailheads, the Fourmile Recreation Area, Browns Creek and the Arkansas River corridor.
Twenty-two data collection focus areas were identified by program participants over several months of meetings. Volunteers will collect data at these sites, including the size of campsites, number of existing campfire rings, cut tree limbs used for campfires, evidence of human waste such as toilet paper “flowers,” trash and soil erosion into nearby waters.
The system includes a trails component and also records user numbers such as vehicles, people and dogs at trailheads and on trails.
The goal is to “Capture 22” dispersed campsite areas and their impacts with the RIMS by National Public Lands Day on Sept. 28.
Collected data will be shared with land management agencies and in a report to the community.
“We heard through the Envision planning process that one of the most important aspects of living here for many people is the natural beauty and outdoor experiences our public lands offer, and that there is concern about the impacts growth creates,” Envision Co-Lead Cindy Williams said.
Envision Recreation in Balance participants will create a list of Rapid Response Projects – work that will fix impacted areas of concern. Projects could include rerouting trails that are causing erosion, installing barriers to limit campsite size and impacts or installing fire rings to improve wildfire safety.
New education and enforcement approaches also are being considered. Chaffee Common Ground funding from 2108 Ballot Issue 1A will be sought to help pay for the work.
To get involved in planning, email envision@centralcoloradoconservancy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.