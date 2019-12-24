by Mountain Mail Staff
Colorado Ski Country USA, the trade association representing 23 ski areas across the state, recently launched a chairlift safety video campaign that will run through the season.
The videos, which are animated and feature animals that guests might see at a ski area or other snowy places, are geared toward the general public as well as families and children who ski and snowboard. The videos provide guidance and tips for children and adults on how to load, ride and unload a chairlift safely.
“These videos are an excellent refresher for the already familiar skiing and riding public and newcomers on the best practices for loading, riding and unloading a chairlift,” said Colorado Ski Country USA President and CEO Melanie Mills.
“While riding chairlifts at Colorado ski areas is an extraordinarily safe form of transportation, reviewing and talking about safety practices and tips is always in order. We hope these videos are watched by young and old alike and especially by parents with their skiing and riding children.”
Additional ski safety and chairlift safety information, including all tips for loading, riding and unloading a chairlift, can be found at coloradoski.com/safety.
