Kathryn Bishop-Campbell holds her painting “Apple,” which she entered in the open class division Saturday at the Chaffee County Fair. Entries were accepted Saturday and Sunday and are being judged today. Bishop-Campbell said she has entered knitting and agricultural projects in the past and won ribbons, including a reserve grand champion for radishes one year. “I enter because I like to support the community,” she said. “There’s a lot of talent in this community, and it’s interesting to see the different things people are involved in.” The exhibit hall will open to the public at 9 a.m. Wednesday.