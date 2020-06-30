DENVER – Two men and a woman who allegedly took a vehicle at gunpoint in Chaffee County in April are now in Denver facing a federal charge of carjacking.
The three defendants allegedly took the vehicle from a Department of Corrections employee, who was driving home from work, and beat him.
Desirea Montano, 25, Joe Aragon, 22, and Danny Deherrera, 22, all from New Mexico, initially faced charges in Chaffee County District Court.
Last week, the federal charge was filed against them in Denver in the U.S. District Court for Colorado.
On Monday, a judge advised them of the charge against them and appointed attorneys to represent them at public expense.
They are being held in custody in Denver until the judge determines later this week whether they are eligible for release on a bond.
The Mountain Mail reported on April 21 that the three arrived in Chaffee County on April 18 in a car reported stolen from Albuquerque.
The car, a Kia sedan, overturned on U.S. 285 near CR 270.
Department of Corrections officers Aaron Mummert and Charles Shaw, both of whom were still in uniform, stopped to render assistance.
Shaw left the scene after seeing what he thought was a rifle.
Mummert was allegedly threatened with an assault-style rifle, pulled out of his driver’s-side window and beaten before managing to escape and hide.
Mummert was transported to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida with injuries.
The three suspects allegedly took Mummert’s vehicle, a black Chevrolet truck, and headed south.
The truck was spotted on U.S. 285 in Saguache County, and a pursuit began, which was joined by Colorado State Patrol, Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office and Center Police Department.
Stop sticks were deployed, but the truck did not stop even after the left side tires were deflated.
The truck allegedly veered deliberately toward officers.
The three suspects were arrested and held in Saguache County jail until they were brought to the county jail in Salida before the case recently was moved to federal court.
