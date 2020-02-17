Salida City Council will discuss alternative public displays for Independence Day during a work session at 5 p.m., followed by a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers, 448 E. First St.
Council’s usual Monday work session was rescheduled to Tuesday because of Presidents Day.
Salida Fire Chief Doug Bess cited the Decker Fire and increased risk of wildfires as being reasons to consider alternative forms of public displays rather than fireworks for Fourth of July.
He said recently many mountain communities have decided to no longer conduct public fireworks displays. A community survey will be suggested to get a good feel about residents’ perspectives.
These are possible alternatives up for consideration:
- Continue with fireworks managed by Salida Fire Department.
- Contract with an outside company to shoot fireworks and have it assume all liability.
- Contract with an outside company to perform a laser display.
- Contract with an outside company to perform a display using drones.
- Do not provide a city-sponsored public display.
Council also will hear an update about Salida Golf Club at the work session.
In the regular meeting council will hear first reading of an ordinance that would amend Chapter 2 of Salida Municipal Code concerning an outdated requirement for personal surety and performance bonds.
Council will also consider resolutions that would approve a subdivision improvement agreement for River Ridge and the Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails (PROST) Master Plan.
Council will adjourn to executive session to discuss purchase, acquisition, lease, transfer or sale of real, personal or other property interest.
The consent agenda includes approval of:
- Ark Aces Rafting Team special event liquor license.
- Approval of Three Ehlers project disclosures: financial management, sewer and water and Poncha Springs interceptor projects.
- A contract with BBC Consulting and research for market analysis of Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center and outdoor soaking pools.
Meeting and work session packets can be found at cityofsalida.com/library/meetings under 02-18-2020 and 02-18-2020 Work Session.
