Numerous health experts are warning about the effects of alcohol and drug abuse during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Terry Krow is a licensed clinical social worker, a certified addiction counselor and criminal justice program director for Solvista Health. She said they are anticipating a spike in addiction frequency following COVID-19.
“Our region is ranked second highest in the state for opioid deaths,” Krow said. “Unfortunately, our region currently does not offer adequate mental health or substance use crisis stabilization services.”
According to market research firm Nielsen, U.S. alcohol sales rose 55 percent in the week ending March 21.
Alcohol.org said studies have shown a clear association between excessive alcohol consumption and a weakened immune system, specifically to pneumonia susceptibility. Research shows that even non-chronic alcohol drinkers can face negative health consequences.
Simultaneously, those who have developed a physical dependence on the substance and decide to quit use altogether may face serious or life-threatening symptoms of alcohol withdrawal.
According to the Department of Public Health and Environment, one in five Colorado adults drinks excessively. Excessive drinking for women is eight or more drinks a week and 15 or more a week for men.
Due to the risks it poses to lung health, the American Lung Association strongly encourages the public to not smoke marijuana or tobacco products.
“What happens to your airways when you smoke cannabis is that it causes some degree of inflammation, very similar to bronchitis, very similar to the type of inflammation that cigarette smoking can cause,” pulmonologist Dr. Albert Rizzo, chief medical officer for the American Lung Association, said to CNN.
“Now you have some airway inflammation and you get an infection on top of it. So, yes, your chance of getting more complications is there.”
Krow said health problems related to substance use put people at higher risk of contracting many diseases, including COVID-19. The stress from the pandemic may lead to increased levels of anxiety and depression that can lead to relapse into substance use or new substance abuse disorders.
“Addictions are exacerbated by stress and social isolation that are progressive with cycles,” Krow said. “So, substance use can start because people are frightened about getting ill and are having financial problems from the downturn in the economy. This in turn leads to maladaptive responses that leads to heavier and more frequent use of substances; this is the cycle.”
She said the opposite of substance abuse and dependence is wellness and not necessarily abstinence.
“Wellness is different for each of us, but some common signs of wellness are healthy relationships and healthy routines,” Krow said. “Activities that promote feelings of connection, hope and happiness are vital. Cooking healthy food, talking with positive family and friends, developing positive hobbies and physical activity are all good choices to add to a person’s routine to promote wellness.”
Solvista Health provides substance use, mental health and relationship counseling services through telehealth. It also has virtual support groups conducted via Zoom that are open to all community members. Groups cover parenting support, cooking, coping with grief, homework help for students, substance use support and more.
Solvista Health, in collaboration with local partners, intends to develop a regional assessment center in Salida by 2021. For more information call 719-275-2351.
