Folks who thought sunrises and sunsets during the past few months have been unusually purple can look to researchers at the University of Colorado-Boulder to learn the reason why.
The researchers collected measurements that helped reveal that the cause was an eruption that occurred thousands of miles away on a Russian volcano called Raikoke, a CU press release stated.
There’s no cause for concern, said Lars Kalnajs, who led the team of atmospheric scientists who used a high-altitude balloon to detect particles created by that eruption in Earth’s stratosphere.
These particles, or aerosols, scatter sunlight as it passes through the air, which combined, with the absorption of light by the ozone layer, gives sunrises and sunsets that purple tint.
The purple skies show that even seemingly isolated volcanic eruptions can have global consequences, Kalnajs said.
“A really big eruption would have a major impact on humanity, so it’s something we need to be ready for,” said Kalnajs, a research associate in the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP).
He and others from NASA, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and several European institutes are preparing for such a catastrophic disaster.
“It’s really important when major eruptions happen that we get data quickly,” Kalnajs said. “We need to figure out if this is going to be the kind of thing that impacts hundreds of thousands of people around the world, or is going to be to be more minor.”
The Raikoke volcano, which sits in the Kuril Islands off the eastern coast of Russia, erupted on June 22. Early data from NASA suggested the explosion injected sulfur dioxide gas, which can lead to formation of aerosols, into Earth’s stratosphere, a layer of the atmosphere that begins about 7.5 miles above the surface.
Kalnajs and his colleagues wanted to see if they could find hints of that eruption in the stratosphere. In August, the team released a balloon near Laramie, Wyoming, and hit paydirt.
Based on the group’s preliminary data, which it will publish later this year, some aerosol layers in the stratosphere were 20 times thicker than normal in the wake of the eruption.
“It makes you realize that you don’t have to put a whole lot of aerosols into the stratosphere to change its composition,” Kalnajs said. “This was a relatively small volcanic eruption, but it was enough to impact most of the Northern Hemisphere.”
Kalnajs said the purple skies won’t last for long and the effect is subtle– the right weather conditions and a bit of luck are needed to spot the phenomenon.
But, he said, it’s a reminder that scientists will need to keep an eye out for the next major eruption.
“It will happen at some point, whether that’s in one year, five years or 100 years,” Kalnajs said.
