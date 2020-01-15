The Division of Securities, part of the state’s Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA), announced the top five investment products or schemes likely to trap Colorado investors in the new year and recommended steps they can take to protect themselves from investment fraud.
The top five areas of concern are promissory notes, Ponzi schemes, real estate-related investments, cryptocurrency-related investment products and social media/internet-based investment schemes, a press release reported.
The list was developed by surveying members of the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA), of which the division is a member, to identify threats investors are likely to see in 2020.
“It is important for investors to understand what they are investing in and who they are investing with. Don’t fall for promises of guaranteed high returns with little to no risk or deals pitched with a false sense of urgency or limited availability,” Acting Securities Commissioner David Cheval said.
“As you begin the new year, make a resolution to protect your money from fraudulent investments and those who may be trying to fleece you.”
Investment offers that sound “too good to be true” often share similar characteristics. The most common sign of an investment scam is an offer of guaranteed high returns with no risk. All investments carry the risk that some, or all, of the invested funds could be lost, Cheval said. It’s best to remember if it sounds too good to be true, it usually is.
Many of the threats facing investors involve private offerings, which are exempt from federal securities registration requirements and are not sold through public stock exchanges. Unregistered private offerings generally are high-risk investments and don’t have the same investor protection requirements as investments sold through public markets.
Investors should always ask if the salesperson and the investment itself are properly licensed or registered. This information can be confirmed by the Division of Securities.
Working with a properly licensed investment professional affords investors certain legal protections. For the same reasons you wouldn’t go to an unlicensed doctor or dentist, you should avoid unregistered investment salespeople and their products, Cheval said. Anyone offering to sell a security without a license is breaking the law and should be avoided.
Information about each of the 2020 investor threats and contact information for all state and provincial securities regulators can be found at nasaa.org.
The Division of Securities also offers a wide range of free investor education materials and can help investors research the background of those selling or advising the purchase of an investment. The division can be reached at 303-894-2320 or through dora.colorado.gov/dos.
