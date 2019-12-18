by Brian McCabe
Chaffee County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to set a public hearing at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Buena Vista Community Center to consider a special event permit for the 2020 Seven Peaks Music Festival and to move the public hearing for the extension of Nestlé Water North America Inc.’s 1041 permit to April 21, time and place to be determined.
The county had scheduled the Seven Peaks special event permit hearing for Tuesday, but Sean O’Connell, a representative from concert organizer Live Nation, asked for a one-month extension to give the county time to consider his proposal.
O’Connell said Live Nation recently completed an economic impact study for its 2019 Seven Peaks concert in Buena Vista, which reported the concert brought in $7.3 million overall for the county and $13.7 million for the state. He said the concert created 144 jobs and brought in almost $800,000 in taxes.
“The impact for the county and state are significant,” O’Connell said. “The event is a huge benefit, with great sums of money coming in for the county, with virtually no cost to the county.”
The festival, however, is not making a profit, O’Connell said. He said they knew it would be a while before the show started making money and they want to continue to develop it, but they were starting to look for ways to cut costs.
To that end, O’Connell asked if the county would start covering the cost of police and emergency medical services for the concert.
“Take into account the impact on the tax base,” O’Connell said. “Growth will continue to increase and help the county.”
Commissioner Keith Baker said that before commissioners make any decision, they would need to hear from the public, saying the request was “a tough lift.”
Commissioner Rusty Granzella asked O’Connell if he had hard profit margin numbers, or if the cost to use police and EMS is higher in Chaffee than other locations.
O’Connell said he did not have that information with him and wasn’t sure he could give it to the county, at least in the case of the profit information.
Commissioner Greg Felt asked if this request would influence whether or not the 2020 festival happened.
“Our intention is to come back in 2020,” O’Connell said. “We are considering our long term and how to make it work financially.”
“Could you get a firm answer to us whether this is a do-or-die request?” Felt asked. “We would want to deal with this first before getting into all of the other details.”
Sheriff John Spezze also weighed in on the issue.
“I’m not going to sacrifice public safety,” Spezze said. “I understand wanting to keep costs to a minimum, but we have to bring in a lot of help from outside the county, because we just don’t have the manpower here.”
O’Connell said he wanted to make it clear that they were not asking for a reduction in services, that they were strictly trying to make some economic cuts.
The commissioners agreed to conduct a public hearing on the matter on Jan. 21, which was the date they originally planned to hold the Nestlé hearing, but said they did not think they could cover both on the same day.
The Nestlé hearing had first been scheduled for October, but the county had not fulfilled the 30-day notification requirement, so it was moved to November. In November Nestlé requested a six-month extension, until April, to which the commissioners agreed.
Nestlé representatives responded that they would be willing to meet in January, but the commissioners decided to keep the April meeting date.
