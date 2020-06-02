Salida City Council members began initial discussions on how local summer events and activities could take place in the era of COVID-19 Monday during their virtual work session.
City Administrator Drew Nelson said it was “interesting” to try to create outdoor activities while simultaneously discouraging people from congregating. It is important to understand the dynamics in between, he said.
Nelson said he and Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom discussed epidemiologists’ projections showing that as restrictions relax, the city could see itself return to where it was before entering safer-at-home orders. However, Carlstrom said they do not have all the information digested yet.
Councilman Harald Kasper originally brought the item to the agenda. He said, although he wants Salida to act as an example of minimizing spread of the disease, he believes summer concerts in the park would not require extreme logistical changes.
Salida SteamPlant Director Michael Varnum and Nelson both said they were worried that shows would be heavily attended without much in the way of voluntary COVID-19 compliance. They were also unsure of staffing that would be required.
Councilman Justin Critelli asked how virtual solutions could be used to split up crowds, including live-streaming shows via projectors in multiple parks or developing a drive-in environment where everyone would be separated but still remain in one location.
Varnum will have a call Wednesday with members of the local creative industry to discuss future events. He said they are working on ways to get weddings back as soon as possible. Several are scheduled for late fall but some have been postponed to next year.
Mayor P.T. Wood said they will first need guidance and clearance from Chaffee County Public Health before they can begin suggesting first-step options.
Council members heard updates from Nelson about the recently passed resolution allowing business owners to extend their properties into public areas to encourage social distancing. As a result of the modifications, portions of F Street will be closed.
Closure of F Street is anticipated for Thursday morning. Local creatives have helped paint barricades, and the public works crew has been building planter boxes to be filled with flowers.
Nelson said dozens of businesses reacted positively to the closure, especially those on F Street. As of now, three restaurants have been approved for expansion, Amicas, Moonlight Pizza and Currents. Moonlight intends to use its own outdoor property, however.
Nelson said while non-food establishments still support the concept for neighboring businesses, it may not be feasible for them to transfer their products outside on a daily basis.
Wood said an added benefit to the street closure is that pedestrians will be able to spread out more.
To be inclusive, Nelson has also contacted businesses on U.S. 50 to see if they would be interested. Currently The Lost Cajun is the only restaurant to have an approved modification of premises. Wood said U.S. 50 is a bit of a “jigsaw” in terms of borders, and some businesses will have to go through Chaffee County rather than the city to make those changes.
In other business, Wood said a discussion and review of the city’s diversity policies would be appropriate in making sure city staff is functioning at the highest level possible.
