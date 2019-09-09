Heavy rain Tuesday night led to flash flooding in the Arkansas Hills, washing out sections of some trails and piling rocks on others.
“We got some amazing, intense rain,” Mike Smith, president of Salida Mountain Trails, said. “Anywhere water could run, it did; we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
An inch of rain fell that night, and Smith said “most” of the trails in the Arkansas Hills were affected.
“Many of our most popular trails have sections that are completely washed out and in some places are impassible,” he said.
Frontside, Rusty Lung, Sand Dunes, Sweet Dreams, Chicken Dinner, Backbone, North Backbone, Cottonwood and Prospector are among the trails that were damaged.
The Methodist Mountain Trail System was largely unaffected by the localized storm.
Salida Mountain Trails has started and will continue doing recon work in the Arkansas Hills to identify all of the damage and priority areas to begin working on.
This week, work to repair the trails will begin.
Salida’s high school mountain bike team will be working on lower Rusty Lung Friday. The bottom of that trail got washed out pretty badly, Smith said.
On Saturday, SMT’s monthly ShinDig volunteer work day will focus on repairing Backbone and North Backbone.
Additionally, SMT is planning some morning and evening work sessions.
Smith said the best way to get involved in the repair effort is to check out Salida Mountain Trails on Facebook or sign up for email alerts at salidamountaintrails.org to find out when and where the trail work days are taking place.
“We’ll have a big group on Friday, and we’re hoping for a big turnout on Saturday,” he said.
In the meantime, SMT is encouraging cyclists to ride their bikes in the Methodist Mountain Trail System, at least until the first round of work is completed in the Arkansas Hills.
“It will be more enjoyable and safer to go on Methodist,” Smith said.
The new Sol Train trails, east and west, also opened in the Methodist system earlier this summer. The new trails are recommended for downhill traffic only and can be reached from the new Sun Up Trail, just above Lost Trail.
“They’re optimized for a downhill experience; we’re trying to limit user conflicts,” Smith said, noting that they coordinated the suggested directions with the BLM.
While work to repair the Arkansas Hills trails will begin this week, Smith urged people to be patient because fixing all of the damage will take some time.
“This is definitely a significant event that doesn’t happen that often,” he said.
