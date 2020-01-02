Salida High School cross-country coach Kenny Wilcox was the first of 135 runners to cross the finish line Wednesday morning in the annual New Year’s Day 5K.
Wilcox ran the course, which was mostly on city streets and the Monarch Spur Trail, in 18 minutes, 10 seconds.
Next to finish were Jared Knappe at 19:33 and Finley Petit at 19:56. The remaining top 10 male finishers were Jason Joslin (20:05), David Remington (21:14), Nik Rowell (22:16), Steve Chambers (22:42), Dolan Potts (22:50), Todd Tipton (23:14) and Jimmy Bisese (23:22).
Kristy Falcon was the top women’s finisher with a time of 22:44, or eighth overall.
Second-place female finisher was Molly McMurry at 23:41, followed by Lacey Scott at 24:17. The remaining top 10 female finishers were Suzanne Coppin (24:27), Cari Beasley (25:16), Sue Ceglowski (25:36), Emily Cartwright (26:44), Michael Clanb (27:00), Mary Christensen (27:20) and Tessa Lance (27:21).
The complete list of finishers can be found at themountainmail.com.
Wilcox said he was surprised to learn he was the overall winner of the 5K.
“I really didn’t expect (to win),” he said. “I kept kind of looking over my shoulders in the beginning like, ‘All right, where are they at? They’re gonna be coming.’
“But it was a lot of fun. I mean obviously you see a lot of costumes and such out here. I think none of us were trying to take it too seriously, so that made it enjoyable.”
Compared to the weather conditions the previous year, Wilcox said he was satisfied with this year’s climate and road conditions.
“Considering what it looked like a couple of days ago, I think the city did a great job getting the trail cleared,” he said. “Probably the toughest part was right at the start where the snow was packed and it was a little slippery and you had to watch a couple of the corners, but like I said, I think the town did a great job getting it open for everybody.”
Falcon said in preparation for the race, she ran consistently throughout the year.
“I basically run year-round,” she said. “I do races throughout the year. So I wouldn’t say I did anything specific to prepare for this race, but I feel like I try to stay in good shape overall throughout the year.”
Salida Parks and Recreation Department collaborated with 7,000 Feet Running Co. to put on the race. The first three male and female finishers received prizes courtesy of 7,000 Feet Running Co.
The New Year’s Day 5K was the first official event for the Salida Fit Bingo Winter Challenge 2020. Throughout January, residents can participate in several Salida Recreation fitness challenges in exchange for prizes. Proof of completion in the form of a photo, an event ticket or event staff verification is required for each challenge.
A total of 30 challenges are on the bingo card with five of them applying exclusively to children younger than age 15. Challenges can range anywhere from following @Salidarec on Instagram to taking a class at Salida Dance Studio to going winter camping. Contestants are limited to one bingo board per person.
Sara Law, Salida recreation supervisor, said bingo cards can be picked up at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, or printed from salidarec.com.
To claim prizes, contestants should submit their card at the front desk of the aquatic center. For every row or column completed, the contestant will receive one free pool pass. The first 10 people to submit a completed line will receive a free dance class from Salida Dance Studio. The first two people to complete the entire board will receive a free three-month membership to Heart of the Rockies Anytime Fitness. The first five people who complete the entire board will receive a free three-month membership to Salida Dance Studio.
For more information about Salida Fit Bingo, follow Salida Recreation on social media or call 719-539-6738.
