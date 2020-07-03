Independence Day weekend will see a big return to live music following months of self-isolation with two shows by COVID-canceled bands at the Lawn, a new, yet familiar, outdoor venue in South Main.
Rapidgrass will play in South Main at the Surf Hotel’s new outdoor stage Friday, followed by Arthur Lee Land’s Twang is Dead on Sunday.
The stage, previously located at the Beach on the steep banks of the Arkansas River, has been moved.
Its new home is on the green grass of South Main Town Square at the center of Front Loop Drive, facing the Surf Hotel. The stage has been rechristened the Lawn.
Jed Selby, owner of the Surf Hotel, said the decision to move the stage by crane onto the hotel-owned half of South Main’s town square came after a grass-is-greener epiphany on the beaches of Mexico.
“I was laying in my bed, full of sand. I opened my eyes and they were filled with sand. I looked at my toes, they were cracked and filled with sand,” Selby said in an email and Surf Hotel newsletter Tuesday. “I felt my teeth and it was all grit. I have had enough sand,” Selby quipped. “I realized at that moment that I will never do another show at the Beach again!”
Still, it’s great news for Buena Vistans accustomed to marking the passage of time through the summer months by how many Rapidgrass shows they’ve seen.
The Lawn will be the bluegrass quintet’s first show in the valley since their New Year’s Eve show at the Surf Hotel’s Ivy Ballroom.
Buena Vista’s favorite band was scheduled to perform at the Rapids & Grass Bluegrass and Beer Festival this weekend before that event was canceled last spring due to COVID-19.
The Lawn will host Arthur Lee Land’s Twang is Dead project Sunday, featuring special guests Ross James of Phil Lesh and the Terrapin Family Band and Casey Russell of the Magic Beans.
Land was last scheduled to play in Buena Vista at The Lariat on March 14.
Land’s arrangements of Grateful Dead songs, performed either by the trio on its own or assisted by a revolving cast of musicians from the worlds of newgrass and jam, take the sounds of JJ Cale, Parliament-Funkadelic and Merle Haggard to the Dead’s already-diverse palette of folk, blues, psychedelia and jazz.
Tickets for each show are $20. Children younger than 5 are admitted free. Due to social distancing requirements, tickets are limited.
