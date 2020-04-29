by Alex Marcum
Twin Lakes Inn
Several of Twin Lakes Inn’s chefs grew up in the South and honed their culinary skills in eateries along the Gulf Coast. Below is one of our favorite (grandmother-approved) recipes for chocolate pecan pie, a guest favorite at the inn.
Pie crust
- 1¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 4 ounces butter (chilled, diced)
- 3 ounces ice cold water
In a bowl whisk flour, sugar and salt. Using a food processor, add diced butter and pulse ingredients until you have a texture of coarse cornmeal. Place in bowl and add water slowly until dough comes together. Fold dough three times then form into a disc, wrap and chill for a half hour. Roll dough onto a surface slightly larger than pie pan. Trim to fit and crimp edges if desired.
Pie filling
- 3 eggs
- ¾ cup brown sugar
- ½ cup light corn syrup
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 tablespoons butter (melted)
- 2 ounces bourbon
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup coarsely chopped chocolate
- 2 cups chopped pecans
Combine eggs, brown sugar, corn syrup, vanilla, butter, salt and bourbon. Mix until smooth. Lightly fold in chopped chocolate and pecans.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Pour chocolate pecan mixture into prepared chilled pie shell and bake on center rack for 45 minutes.
