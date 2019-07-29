A survey conducted in fall 2018 in conjunction with Envision Chaffee County found that while satisfaction with quality of life in Chaffee County was generally high, it was lowest among those who grew up in the area.
According to the survey, conducted by Irv Broudy and Rick Hum, people who grew up in Chaffee County were about three times more likely (26 percent to 8 percent) to be concerned about possible changes in the area and 2.5 times more likely (50 percent to 20 percent) to believe newcomers are trying to change the community.
The survey consisted of up to 28 questions about respondents’ feelings about the community, and 848 people (799 Chaffee County residents) responded to it. Responses were anonymous.
Broudy said the purpose of the survey was to get conversations started about the community’s values and how to hold on to them during a period of change. He said they don’t have all the answers, but they do have a few of the questions.
This is a great community, Broudy said, but change is inevitable.
“How can we make it so inevitable changes allow us to maintain our sense of community?” Broudy said.
Hum said they will probably do a follow-up every few years to see if there is any meaningful change in residents’ attitudes.
Slightly more than 70 percent of respondents were either “very satisfied” (42.98 percent) or “extremely satisfied” (28.08 percent), while 5.35 percent of respondents were “not very satisfied” and 1.15 percent of respondents were “not at all satisfied.”
Broudy said the community has a “great base” and is “terrifically connected.”
“Salida residents seem less positive about the impact of newcomers than people living in other areas of Chaffee County,” the report said, noting that 31 percent of Salida residents who took the survey disagreed that newcomers add vitality to the community, compared to 20 percent of Buena Vista residents.
Broudy said the survey was more about presenting evidence than solutions, but a few suggestions for how residents can help engage with the community are presented in the report.
According to the report, one way to help is to “ensure that all people in the community, especially those who grew up here, feel they have an easy way to express their concerns to community leaders and that their input is valued.”
Another way to help is to integrate newcomers, including part-time residents, into the community and connect them in meaningful ways to long-term residents.
Broudy said there is a responsibility on the part of newcomers to learn about the community before trying to make changes, and a responsibility on the part of longtime residents to make newcomers welcome.
The survey showed those who were more satisfied with the community tended to be more engaged in the community, feel connected to the community and believe they can find someone to share concerns with about the community.
One way to bring people together and foster a sense of community, Hum said, is to have more community events that bring different parts of the community together. He cited BV Strong as one example.
According to the survey, people who were more satisfied about changes in the community tended to believe they have a voice in the community, newcomers add to the richness and vitality of the community and are connected to their neighbors and the community.
More town-hall style government meetings and neighborhood events would help connect the community, Hum said.
Broudy said it’s important to find ways to honor Chaffee County’s history and heritage.
“Bring people together, I think that’s the important thing,” he said.
