City of Salida and Chaffee Housing Trust staff plan to have updated information about city property at East Crestone Avenue and West Third Street available for a May 26 Salida Planning Commission public hearing.
Read McCulloch, Chaffee Housing Trust executive director, said meeting attendees can expect project updates on cost estimates, engineering and potential changes with the overall site plan, including number of units and architecture.
City planner Bill Almquist said the city is working on gathering more accurate cost information, but internal communications among the various involved parties including the city, the housing trust, the developer and Salida Police Department have been delayed due to COVID-19. They plan to have total estimates available well before the applications go before city council.
Almquist said project costs to the city will be less than half of some speculated figures of $655,000. This is including anticipated roadwork engineering, necessary surveys and present value of city parcels. This does not include incurred costs by the developer, services performed in the course of normal government operations or future value of the land.
Almquist said most of the city’s costs will be related to street reconfiguration. Sidewalks will be included in the estimated cost, but they likely will have been completed already. Much of the wastewater line, water connections, gutters and roadwork were done in 2016 and will remain unaffected by the development.
The hearing was scheduled for April 27 but was postponed to allow full public participation. The May 26 meeting date assumes coronavirus restrictions are eased. If not, the hearing date will be reconsidered to determine whether input can be provided safely. After the Planning Commission makes its recommendation, Salida City Council will have to make a decision.
McCulloch said the trust sets home prices according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development and Colorado Housing and Finance Authority’s area median income figures.
He said development homebuyers’ current unit prices are around $180,000. They were $170,000 in 2019 and by the time construction possibly begins in 2021, prices could be as high as $190,000, but they do not know yet.
Almquist said land value will inevitably change if rezoning were to occur. The development will have to be reappraised before it is donated or sold.
McCulloch said the development’s location was chosen to help eliminate safety concern about the surrounding intersections’ oddly designed angles.
City Administrator Drew Nelson confirmed that the awkward angle was partly why the location was chosen, but the decision was also based on infrastructure availability (i.e., streets, water and sewer); proximity to the community’s core; access to recreation and services; walkability; topographic constraints like steep slopes; and scope of potential development.
The city also tends to evaluate property viability based on whether it is currently being used for governmental purposes. If it is being used for such, it would require a vote at a regular or special election, which Nelson said “are significant constraints.”
Regarding going to a vote to dispose of public property, Nelson cited Colorado Revised Statutes 31-15-713 when he said real estate owned by a municipality not used for governmental purposes may be transferred via ordinance. Since there has been no governmental use of the property in question, it is eligible to be transferred by ordinance.
Nelson said designation of governmental purposes does not include use as a roadway. Roadways and public rights-of-way are governed by a separate section of Colorado Revised Statutes. Roadways are not considered held for a governmental purpose but in trust for the benefit of adjoining property owners.
Almquist said although a traffic study is not required for these kinds of applications, they are working with the Salida Police Department to get some traffic counts. Numbers will likely be skewed downward due to COVID-19.
As a result of the development, either East Crestone Avenue would turn into a cul-de-sac or M Street would be reduced to one way after crossing over West Third Street. Salida fire and police departments recommended a cul-de-sac over the one-way option.
The cul-de-sac option is also recommended by city staff. Salida Public Works estimates the cul-de-sac itself would cost between $60,000 and $80,000 with an additional $1,000 to $2,000 for signage. Almquist estimates $2,500 will be put toward any surveys or plat preparation. There may be some additional attorney’s fees for the property transfer as well.
Undergrounding of current overhead lines in the area would be funded by Salida’s Xcel Energy Fund, which is already prepared for this purpose. It could still happen even if the development does not go through.
Almquist said, as far as he is aware, there is another one-way street in Salida on Wood Avenue as well as a one-way segment on West Eighth Street next to Longfellow Elementary School.
Almquist said all affordable housing units built in the city already get a reduction on tap fees that are equal to 40 percent of a market-rate single-family home. Council would have the power to further lessen or entirely waive those fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.