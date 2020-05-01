With three wildfires breaking out during the weekend in Chaffee County, the valley’s floor and dry grasses that cover it are certainly combustible.
One fire that burned 23 acres Saturday started from the spark of a lawnmower. Another fire burned 7 acres Saturday while a third burned part of a power pole Sunday.
While the U.S. Forest Service currently says fire danger is “moderate” in the area, Chief Robert Bertram of Chaffee County Fire Protection District said the danger is higher down in the valley where there is no snow melting.
“Until it gets green on the valley floor, there’s a higher danger than the signs reflect,” Bertram said. “It’s prime to burn.”
“Hopefully we can get some moisture to green things up,” said Chief Doug Bess of the South Arkansas Fire Protection District. “It’s still getting dry out there. (Snow) is melting in the forests, but we haven’t had any significant moisture in the valley.”
While moisture would help, not much is in the forecast. Klint Skelly, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo, said the best chance of rain falling in the area is Saturday afternoon, but that was the only possible moisture forecast in the near future.
“It’s going to be dry now for the foreseeable future,” Skelly said.
The one-month outlook, however, has temperatures right around normal with a chance of above-normal precipitation, Skelly said, adding that monsoon season should bring about normal levels of precipitation.
With dry conditions, both fire chiefs urged people to be cautious.
“The biggest thing is when you’re doing anything in dry grass, remember that any spark can start a fire,” Bertram said. “Just be hyperaware of what you’re doing. We don’t want to have large fires where large numbers of firefighters have to gather together.”
Chaffee County’s current Stage 2 fire ban, restricting any fires that can’t be manually switched off, was enacted due to the current COVID-19 situation and the possibility of diminished resources, not dry conditions.
Firefighters at both stations have taken steps to keep themselves safe from the virus. Bertram said their department has been working remotely more and meeting on Zoom, allowing volunteers to only work at their current station while also wearing masks in trucks and in public.
“It’s definitely made it more difficult to have that camaraderie,” Bertram said.
At South Arkansas Fire Protection District, Bess said they’ve been distancing as much as they can while also doing daily self-checks. So far he said they’re 100 percent healthy.
Bess also said they’ve created and adapted a lot of their protocols for the current situation.
A large fire, like the Decker Fire last year that brought in hundreds of firefighters from all over the country, would be a completely different challenge now. Bess said the feds are working hard to figure out a plan, but he added that he has faith in them to come up with one.
“Obviously we’re in a fire ban, but accidental fires can still happen, so people need to be careful,” Bess said. “The biggest reason for the fire ban is to prevent that large fire.”
