Mini Coopers will fill Salida today through Sunday during the 11th biennial edition of MINIs in the Mountains.
About 150 Mini Coopers from 20 states will participate in the event, which features drives through the mountains during the day and social events in the evenings. A parade and a car show will also take place, giving locals some opportunities to see the cars up close.
Rhonda Johnson, president of the MINI5280 club, said the gatherings have traditionally been in ski towns like Steamboat Springs and Winter Park. Last spring, however, the club took an overnight trip to the Great Sand Dunes and stayed in Salida before heading to the Royal Gorge the next day. That trip inspired them to hold the event here this year.
“It was so pretty when we were there,” Johnson said. “We started looking to see if Salida had everything we needed, and it did.”
The drives the Minis will take include a Royal Gorge run on both Thursday and Friday mornings; a run to Bishop’s Castle on Thursday; a loop that will run through Victor on Friday; a run to St. Elmo’s on Saturday; a trip over Monarch Pass during a Poncha Springs loop Saturday; and a brewery run around town on Friday afternoon.
“They’re so much fun on twisty roads,” Johnson said about the Mini Coopers “That’s why we like mountain drives; they’re like go-karts –they really hug the corners.”
Salidans will also be able to see some of the Minis up close from 8-11 a.m. Saturday during the NUF Car Show at Wallbangers Sports Bar & Grill, 720 E. U.S. 50. NUF is “fun” spelled backwards.
“I love that they’re all so different,” Johnson said. “People really personalize them; all of the Minis have names and personalities.”
In addition to awards such as which Mini brings the most smiles, visitors can vote for their favorite in the people’s choice category.
“We love it when people look at our cars,” Johnson said.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, the Minis will parade through Salida downtown on F Street before heading out on Colo. 291 to Buena Vista. In Buena Vista, the group will go to the Comanche Drive-in Theatre and view “The Italian Job.”
“It’s the highest altitude drive-in in the country and it’s so pretty,” Johnson said. “For people from Florida, it’s a chance to see how pretty the mountains and Colorado are.”
For more information about the event, visit Mini5280.org.
