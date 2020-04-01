While Salida Regional Library and other public libraries across the state are closed, people who do not have an attorney can still take advantage of the free legal clinic scheduled for 2-5 p.m. April 8.
“We’re able to do this because our volunteer attorneys already work remotely,” Ric Morgan, a clinic representative, said in a press release.
“Now, instead of clinic patrons coming to your local public library (which is closed), the volunteer attorney will call each clinic patron’s telephone directly, using the phone number listed by your library staff in the online Google scheduler.”
Although Morgan said clinic patrons will see a slight shift in how its free legal support is delivered, they should experience no significant disruption in service.
Local library staff will still schedule all appointments using the online Second Wednesday Google scheduler, and the volunteer attorney will call each clinic patron directly by telephone. For this reason, Morgan said, it is especially important that a reliable phone number be included for scheduling clinic patrons.
Volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms and explain the process and procedure for all areas of civil litigation, including family law, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, small claims, veterans issues and civil protection orders.
Anyone interested should contact the library at 719-539-4826 to be added to the sign-up sheet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.