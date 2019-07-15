Residents gave feedback about the city of Salida’s use of Marvin Park, Centennial Park and Vandaveer Ranch property during an open forum Thursday at Salida SteamPlant.
Participants were asked which amenities they would like to see added or kept at Marvin Park and Centennial Park, as well as whether the baseball fields at Marvin Park should be moved to Vandaveer Ranch.
In addition, residents were asked, using poker chips to symbolize taxpayer money, which amenities and activities they would like to see their money go toward.
Daryl Huschka said he thought the baseball fields should be moved from Marvin Park to Vandaveer Ranch, and the city should put in disc golf either at Vandaveer Ranch or Marvin Park because disc golf is relatively inexpensive to install.
He said he really believes in moving baseball to Vandaveer Ranch to better utilize Marvin Park.
Also, Huschka said they should add a skate park and pavilion at Marvin Park.
At Centennial Park, he said, the city should look to add a dog park and a splash pad.
Huschka said he hoped the planning process was beneficial to the whole community, not just special interests.
Melanie Cymansky said that no matter what the city decides to do with the two parks, it should be done in stages to avoid large mill levies.
Melodee Hallett said she would like to see a water slide at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center as a revenue generator.
Bill Almquist, a planner for the city, said he’s particularly interested in the Centennial Park plan because he lives nearby and has a 1-year-old daughter.
It’s early in the planning process, Almquist said, and the focus is on just two parks, so some of the amenities being discussed will affect other areas.
City council members Dan Shore, Cheryl Brown-Kovacic, Mike Bowers and Jane Templeton attended the meeting, as well as Mayor P.T. Wood and County Commissioner Rusty Granzella.
